Lawmakers set to abolish legislative planning panel

Sen. Deb Peters, R-Hartford, brought the legislation, SB 120. She also brought Rep. David Lust, R-Rapid City, who originally got the laws passed.

"I feel like I'm shooting my own dog," Lust said.

Given term limits, he said, it's possible that long-term planning can't work. "What it's become is not what was intended," he said.

No opponents testified.

Sen. Jim Bolin, R-Canton, said two-year terms restrict the ability to plan. Bolin said "the power of the purse" is the great power of the Legislature.

Senate Republican Leader Blake Curd, of Sioux Falls, said it was "refreshing" to see Lust talking about an idea that was good in concept but didn't work out.

Senate Democratic Leader Billie Sutton, of Burke, said the intent and overarching goal created confusion and challenges. Sutton, who was a member early, said legislators left the panel when they felt time wasn't productively spent.

The purpose of the committee set in state law was to focus on "demographics, education, labor, revenue, natural resources, assets, challenges, trends, and the growth and efficiency of government in South Dakota."

The law further stated: "The committee shall continuously identify long-term issues significant to South Dakota, set goals, and issue a yearly report of its findings."

The measure now heads to the full Senate.

Never mind

A Senate resolution asking for appointment of a special prosecutor by the state attorney general to work on EB-5 and GEAR UP matters is dead.

The Senate State Affairs Committee tabled SCR 8 Wednesday.

The prime sponsor, Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, didn't attend. Before the tabling vote the chairman, Sen. Bob Ewing, R-Spearfish, said the bill had been withdrawn.

Just to make sure Sen. Ryan Maher, R-Isabel, asked that it be tabled. The vote was 8-1, with Sutton casting the nay.

Secret money

The House Education Committee voted 10-6 Wednesday to keep private the names of businesses and the amounts of insurance taxes they divert to scholarships for students attending private K-12 schools.

The committee spent more than 90 minutes on the topic.

The Legislature created the scholarship program last year. It allows insurance businesses to divert money they would otherwise have paid in state premium taxes. The 2016 law said information was confidential.

Rep. Herman Otten, R-Lennox, was prime sponsor of HB 1125.

Student and parent information, as well as the dollar amounts for specific students, would have remained confidential. The legislation would have designated the tax credits as public information.

"I contend there should be full disclosure with that. Right now there is no disclosure," Otten said.

He said five companies used the tax credits in the past year and four voluntarily disclosed their information.

Former Sen. Phyllis Heineman, R-Sioux Falls, sponsored the legislation last year creating the program. She testified by telephone Wednesday, saying that disclosure could serve to intimidate businesses, children and parents from participating.

There were 325 applicants, 280 recipients and 21 participating schools, according to Heineman. She said every student who was grade- and income-eligible received a scholarship.

The program operates through a private non-profit foundation. Matt McCaulley, a Sioux Falls lawyer who represented Heineman's side, said that requiring disclosure would be a violation of free speech and freedom of association.