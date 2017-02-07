Committee approves ban on powdered alcohol sales in SD

Powdered alcohol is currently not sold in South Dakota, and is banned in nearly 30 other states. But lawmakers worry that age restrictions on buying alcohol wouldn't apply to powdered alcohol if it were available and could be sold to minors.

Bill sponsor Sen. Jack Kolbeck, a Republican from Sioux Falls, says powdered alcohol is easily concealable because it comes in small pouches much like Kool-Aid and could be abused by kids in school or sporting events.

Powdered alcohol is meant to be mixed with water but can also be consumed unintentionally, used to make drinks stronger or snorted for immediate and dangerous effects.