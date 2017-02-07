Regulations on lobbyists, officials advance at state Capitol

A Senate bill would bar many officials from private lobbying for two years after leaving state government, while a House proposal would put in place a $100 annual limit for gifts that legislators and other public officials could accept from lobbyists.

They were unanimously advanced to their full chambers, and Gov. Dennis Daugaard's office indicated support for both bills. Top Republicans have given assurances that voters would see laws passed this session to replace provisions of the voter-approved ethics package that lawmakers dismantled last week.

Under the now-defunct initiative, voters could tap a state fund to give two credits worth $50 each to participating political candidates. It strictly limited lobbyist gifts to lawmakers and also called for an independent commission to ensure that state ethics laws weren't violated and to administer the public campaign finance program.

GOP lawmakers contend that those provisions are unconstitutional, and the embattled law wasn't in effect as Republicans were challenging it in court. Supporters argued that the measure is constitutional.

One of the bills that advanced Monday would put back into state law similar restrictions on former officials becoming lobbyists, doubling the ban in current law to two years. It would apply to former elected officers, department or agency heads and other officials.

Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, the bill's main sponsor, said he looks forward to working for many provisions that would "make our government better, more transparent, open and accountable to the public."

The other measure would impose the annual $100 gift limit on statewide officeholders, executive branch agency heads and legislators, or their immediate families.

A gift would be defined as anything of value given without compensation, but it doesn't include food and beverage under $75 per meal, among other things.

The bill is a bipartisan attempt to put in writing what has already been practice in South Dakota — that public officials not receive gifts from lobbyists or people who employ them, said House Speaker Mark Mickelson, the measure's main sponsor.

House Democratic leader Spencer Hawley said the bill is a step toward honoring the intent of the voters.