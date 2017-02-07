Bill aims to reduce trafficking of minors with less proof

The bill that advanced Monday would eliminate the need to prove force, fraud or coercion when prosecuting someone for trafficking minors. Supporters say minors might not testify against their traffickers because they don't realize they've fallen victim.

Sponsor Rep. Thomas Holmes, a Republican from Sioux Falls, says the changing the law could allow prosecutors to lock up more sex traffickers.

The Argus Leader reports South Dakota and New York are the only states that require proof of force, fraud or coercion. Police say that requirement makes the state "particularly palatable to traffickers" and makes Sioux Falls a "destination city" for the crime.