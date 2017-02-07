Search
    Authorities investigate armed robbery at South Dakota casino

    By Associated Press Today at 12:26 p.m.

    SIOUX FALLS (AP) — Authorities are investigating an armed robbery at a casino in South Dakota.

    Two suspects were caught on security cameras stealing cash from a register and safe at Happy Jack's Casino in Sioux Falls early Friday morning.

    Casino clerks were ordered to the ground as a one of the suspects went back to an office and demanded the code to a safe. The suspects are believed to be a man and woman.

    Authorities say no one was injured during the robbery and did not disclose how much money was stolen.

