Senate debates tax cut for buffer strips, meets another snag

However Senate Republican leader Blake Curd, of Sioux Falls, had debate suspended until Wednesday to consider an amendment about how frequently landowners should have to file for the tax break.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard offered the legislation. Daugaard vetoed the same concept in legislation brought last year by then-Sen. Jim Peterson, D-Revillo.

The tax reduction would apply to vegetated strips at least 50 feet and up to 120 feet wide. Landowners would need to keep vegetation at least 4 inches high year-round.

The land could be mowed or harvested each year after July 10. The land couldn't be grazed during the months of May through September.

"There's no better filter than Mother Nature provides in its own vegetation," Sen. Gary Cammack, R-Union Center, said. "Again, good water benefits all parties."

Senators split on an amendment offered by Sen. Jeff Monroe, R-Pierre. He wanted to remove the requirement that application be made each year.

"These perennials are something fairly expensive to plant," Sen. Jason Frerichs, D-Wilmot, said.

His seatmate, Sen. Craig Kennedy, D-Yankton, said state law requires the county director of equalization to make a decision each year whether the land qualifies.

Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, noted there isn't an annual filing requirement for owner-occupied homes to receive lower tax levies.

Russell asked whether the buffer strip bill would be vetoed again if the annual filing requirement were removed.

Cammack said the bill isn't the same as the 2016 version. He didn't support Monroe's amendment.

After Lt. Gov. Matt Michels, who was presiding over the Senate, huddled with several legislators about the construction of the legislation, Curd asked for the Rule 5-17 delay.