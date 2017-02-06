Bill to allow some to carry pistols in the Capitol advances

The House State Affairs Committee voted 10-3 Monday to send the measure to the full body. In most cases, people are currently barred from carrying firearms in the South Dakota Capitol building.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, the bill's main sponsor, says that lawmakers on their chamber floor are like "sitting ducks." An enhanced permit has requirements including completing a training course.

Maj. Rick Miller of the South Dakota Highway Patrol says the agency believes it would be a mistake to make the change. Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard has said he wants to hear about both sides of the issue.