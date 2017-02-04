South Dakota woman pleads guilty in boy's 2015 death

Wisecarver, also known as Lori Vocu, was originally charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse. Court records say Wisecarver was a distant relative of the boy and became his guardian in October 2014 after his mother lost custody of him and two other siblings because of drug use.

Wisecarver admitted to regularly physically abusing the boy, mainly over toilet-training.

The Rapid City Journal reports a sentencing date has not been set.