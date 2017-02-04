Top Republicans offer assurances after ethics measure repeal

The ethics initiative that voters passed in November's election instituted a public campaign finance system, an ethics commission and tighter campaign finance and lobbying laws. It's "very likely" that several replacement measures will get through, Gov. Dennis Daugaard said the day after he signed a bill overturning the voter-backed anti-corruption law.

Legislators have proposed adding campaign disclosure requirements, imposing similar restrictions for lobbyists and creating more limited watchdog commissions. Next week, they're set to consider bills that would bar some officials from private lobbying for two years after leaving government and put in place a $100 annual limit for gifts that some public officials could accept from lobbyists.

"I can tell you with great confidence that we'll see many of these different measures succeed," said Senate Majority Leader Blake Curd, a Republican.

Under the now-defunct initiative, voters could tap a state fund to give two credits worth $50 each to participating political candidates. It limited lobbyist gifts to lawmakers to $100 annually, a major change given there were previously no caps. It also called for an independent commission to ensure that state ethics laws weren't violated and to administer the public campaign finance program.

GOP lawmakers contend that those provisions are unconstitutional, and the embattled law wasn't in effect as Republicans were challenging it in court. Daugaard said in a column released Friday that his commitment this session is to develop a "constitutional, workable, responsible plan to respond to the will of the voters."

Those assurances came after a bitter campaign from initiative supporters failed to save the ethics ballot measure at the Capitol. On Wednesday, they packed the Senate gallery to watch the debate, and an airplane circled the Capitol for hours with a banner that read "Shame on you! Respect our vote!" Ultimately, the Senate sent the repeal bill to Daugaard, who signed it into law.

Doug Kronaizl, a spokesman for pro-initiative group Represent South Dakota, said the organization's goal is to make sure the strongest possible replacements pass. Many provisions of the initiative didn't need to be repealed, said Kronaizl, adding that he's not confident that any replacements will be approved.

"You can say it in a press conference, but that doesn't mean it's going to make it all the way to the governor's desk," he said. "I do think a lot of what the voters enacted is going to get lost in the midst of all this."