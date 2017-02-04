South Dakota Pulse Processors plant opens for business

The plant in Harrold began running for a few days last week but is expected to be in full swing from now on, the (Pierre) Capital Journal reported. The plant receives peas five days a week now and will be open four days a week for 10 hours a day.

The plant is set to process mostly yellow peas, but it will also process lentils two to three times a year.

Pulse Processors merchandiser, Wes Meyer, said the plant will process its first batch of lentils in the next month.

"There's a little bit of a learning curve with it. We want to make sure we're putting out a good product," Meyer said.

The plant is currently receiving 25 tons of peas per day, but it's expected to receive 100 tons per day by the end of next week.

He said the plant has about 20,000 bushels of yellow peas contracted, with 15,000 coming in the next couple of weeks. The next contract is anticipated to bring 30,000 bushels later this month.

The plant has been signing contracts with farmers for about a month.