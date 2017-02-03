Victim-notification system offers automatic enrollment

The system is known as SAVIN. That's short for statewide automated victim information and notification.

Since its start last summer, there are 876 parties registered to receive specific notifications. Jackley said the system allows for automated registration in some counties and that feature is planned in other counties.

Victims in counties with automation don't have to contact local law enforcement officials to enroll.

"Let that victim go directly to SAVIN and sign up if they want that information," Jackley said.

He said passage of the state constitutional amendment on victim rights known as Marsy's Law makes SAVIN a more significant tool.

No one else testified in support or opposition.

Jackley said South Dakota uses a computer program borrowed from Indiana. He said there are layers of firewall protection.

The House committee endorsed the bill 11-0 and placed it on the Monday consent calendar for the full House of Representatives. That means it wouldn't be debated unless a House member requests it.

The Senate approved the bill 30-0 on Jan. 20.