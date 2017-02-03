Funeral homes won't get special payment treatment

The House Judiciary Committee voted 10-1 to kill HB 1102 even though it could have saved money for taxpayers in some cases. Funeral homes can seek payment for services from the county government if the deceased person was indigent.

The small-estate affidavit process is the standard method for collecting on debts when an estate is valued at less than $50,000, Rep. Steve Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said. His legislation sought to allow funeral homes to use it for the last expenses.

Miles Schumacher, a lawyer in Sioux Falls who represents funeral homes throughout South Dakota, testified by telephone. Schumacher said funeral homes could obtain payments for the funeral services using the small-estate affidavit procedure, rather than seek indigent expenses from the county government.

Funeral homes are required to hold the remains for 30 days if survivors can't be found, Jason Glodt said. The lobbyist for the South Dakota Funeral Directors Association called Haugaard's bill "a much better option" than going through court or county government.

Speaking against the change was Brett Koenecke, a Pierre lawyer representing the South Dakota Bankers Association. He said the bill was too broad and he questioned how the funeral home would know the value of an estate or other details required.

"This isn't a clarification in the law. This is a sea change in policy to allow creditors to come in and ask for this ability," Koenecke said.

Haugaard countered that the family members often aren't in a good position either to know the value of an estate or other details.

But several legislators asked for the bill to be set aside.

"As we continue with this, it gets more and more confusing," Rep. Chuck Turbiville, R-Deadwood, said. "There's got to be a better way to do this."

Rep. Tona Rozum, R-Mitchell, said her struggle was issuing a check to a third party. She wanted a letter of authorization. "I can't see banking rules truly allowing this," she said.

Haugaard made a substitute motion to recommend passage. He didn't receive a second and his motion died.