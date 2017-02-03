No action was taken on House Bill 1120.

Rep. Dan Ahlers, D-Sioux Falls, said it promotes the physical health and economic security of pregnant and breastfeeding women.

With the bill, businesses with 50 or more employees would have to make "reasonable accommodations," including:

• Frequent or longer breaks;

• Time off to recover from childbirth;

• Adjustment of seating;

• Temporary transfer to a less strenuous or less hazardous position;

• Job restructuring;

• Private non-bathroom space for breastfeeding, and;

• Modified work schedules.

A small business owner, Ahlers said he's been able to make accommodations through the years for pregnant women and people with disabilities at almost no cost. He said the proposal is not meant to be a burden to businesses.

In 42 percent of South Dakota families with children, he said, women are the primary wage-earners. Fifteen states including North Dakota, plus the District of Columbia, have similar laws in place, he said.

Rep. Spencer Gosch, R-Glenham, asked if the measure hinders the recourse of employers should the accommodations be abused. Ahlers said employees could still be fired with cause.

Rep. Tim Rounds, R-Pierre, asked why the bill would apply only to businesses with 50 or more workers. Ahlers said that tends to be a standard number used for insurance purposes, but that he is agreeable to it being removed.

Ahlers was the only person to testify before the committee Friday. He requested that action be delayed so a proponent could testify next week.

Rounds, the committee chairman, allowed that, scheduling the remainder of the hearing for Monday. He added that there appears to be plenty of opposition to the bill.