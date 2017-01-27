South Dakota lawmakers approve scientific bill

State lawmakers approved a bill on Wednesday that would "protect the teaching of certain scientific information in classrooms," the Argus Leader reported.

Rachelle Smith, a parent of two children, said she fears her second-grade daughter will not learn the subject properly.

"Really, what we're doing is robbing our kids of education," Smith said.

Those in favor of the bill cite the importance of showing the "strengths and weaknesses" of scientific theories.

However, Anne Lewis, spokeswoman of the South Dakota Discovery Center in Pierre, argues that scientists use the terms "probability and uncertainty" when discussing theories, not "strengths and weaknesses."

"'Weakness' says, 'Hey, this looks like it's wrong,'" said Lewis.

She noted that the term "uncertainty" calls for further investigation.

"It appears as though this opens the door for whatever you want," said Jarod Larson, superintendent of the Brandon Valley School District. "Versus the framework and the standards that are provided for our teachers."

The state senate voted 23-12 to move forward with the bill, despite opposing testimonies from public school groups.

Republican Sen. Jeff Monroe, who has sponsored the bill, has proposed similar statutes annually since 2014.