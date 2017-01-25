Two injured when ambulance rolls on icy I-90

A 2015 Chevrolet ambulance, run by Midwest Medical Transport Company, of Aberdeen, was traveling eastbound at 3:15 p.m. on I-90, two miles east of Spencer, when icy road conditions caused the driver to lose control, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

The ambulance entered the south ditch, rolled once and came to a rest on its wheels.

The driver, 23-year-old Kaycee Karst, of Aberdeen, was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. But the 39-year-old medic passenger and 54-year-old female patient passenger, both riding in the back of the ambulance, sustained minor injuries.

Charges are pending against Karst.

The ambulance was not drivable and was towed from the scene.

The McCook County Ambulance intervened and continued the patient transport to Sioux Falls.

Other responding agencies included the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, McCook County Sheriff’s Office, Spencer Fire and Rescue, South Dakota Department of Transportation and McCook County Emergency Management.