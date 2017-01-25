Teaching science divides state Senate

Monroe said he’s received information that state standards are “one-directional” in favor of a theory.

He wants students to be able to discuss strengths and weaknesses of scientific information.

Sen. Troy Heinert, D-Mission, said the 36 words would reduce the authority of school districts to choose curriculum.

“A vote for this is a vote against your local district,” Heinert said.

Sen. Alan Solano, R-Rapid City, said the state’s science standards already call for competing ideas to be taught. Solano said SB 55 was duplicative and wasn’t necessary.

Sen. Ernie Otten, R-Tea, asked whether the legislation would prevent a teacher from dismissal. Monroe said it wouldn’t.

Sen. Phil Jensen, R-Rapid City, said Galileo and Einstein found weaknesses in theories of their day. Jensen said the legislation would allow teachers to discuss weaknesses without fear.

He said there aren’t competing ideas in the state standards on biology, cosmology and climate change.

“This bill gives those teachers a voice,” Jensen said.

Sen. Lance Russell, R-Hot Springs, said he doesn’t like the growing use of the term “deniers” and he wants more opportunity for critical thinking in public schools.

Monroe in his closing statement said, “The standards are the problem here.” He added, “All this does is allow them to show more than one direction.”

The legislation was one sentence:

“No teacher may be prohibited from helping students understand, analyze, critique, or review in an objective scientific manner the strengths and weaknesses of scientific information presented in courses being taught which are aligned with the content standards established pursuant to § 13-3-48.”

The Senate Education Committee had endorsed SB 55 on a 4-3 vote.

The legislation now heads to the House of Representatives. The lead sponsor there is Rep. Chip Campbell, R-Rapid City.