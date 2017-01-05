Rounds: The Obamacare ‘ship is sinking’

Rounds spent much of Thursday’s media call discussing the item he said is first and foremost on the GOP agenda for the 115th Congress: the repeal and replacement of the Affordable Care Act. Rounds said he’s hoping to put the decision making power back in the hands of Americans to choose insurance coverages based on family need rather than through the ACA-established insurance marketplaces.

But while the Republican-led Congress makes its play to repeal the ACA — which allowed 19,000 South Dakotans to gain health coverage, according to a recent U.S. Department of Health and Human Services report — Rounds said he expects the transition away from Obamacare to be slow and steady.

“I think this transition could continue on for between two and three years because it will take that long for new products to be developed and for new contracts to be put in place by competitive insurance carriers coming in, making new deals with providers across our state,” Rounds said.

Despite what could be a multiyear transition, Rounds expects a repeal and replacement process to come together even sooner.

“So there’s a lot of stuff to be done on it, there’s a lot of ideas out there. We’re going to like some of them and some of them we’re going to disagree on,” Rounds said. “But right now it’s a very open process, it’ll start to gel over the next four to eight weeks.”

Rounds also said he doesn’t expect South Dakotans to lose coverage if Obamacare is phased out in favor of a health insurance option he hoped would be called “Real Care.”

One item he hopes will return to prominence if the ACA is ousted is health savings accounts (HSA), which fell out of favor since Obamacare went into effect in 2010. According to the Internal Revenue Service, HSAs allow for a tax-exempt trust to be established to allow for reimbursement of certain medical expenses.

And of the larger, sweeping changes that could be possible if Congress transitions away from Obamacare, wider use of HSAs is among Rounds’ priorities.

“What we’d like to see are some basic coverages that are broad in nature, but perhaps not as much first-dollar coverages as some of the Obamacare products are today,” Rounds said. “And then to complement that with health savings accounts, which Obamacare eliminated.”

And Rounds isn’t the only Republican South Dakota delegate pushing for the repeal of Obamacare.

On Wednesday, U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem announced bipartisan legislation that would repeal the health insurance tax (HIT) enacted by the ACA, which Noem’s office called a direct tax on health insurance providers for services they offer.

“Many small businesses in South Dakota have faced a stunning reality since the passage of Obamacare: They can’t really afford to pay for the expensive mandated insurance, but they also can’t afford the HIT if they don’t provide insurance. Essentially, they’re taxed if they do and taxed if they don’t,” Noem said.

Noem said items like the HIT have led many employers to cut hours for their employees and could limit the growth of a small business.

With the race to repeal Obamacare in full gear, Rounds said he hopes to solve what he believes are rising health insurance premiums nationwide without forcing people to temporarily lose coverage.

“This ship is sinking, and what we’re trying to do is provide the life raft to get us over until the new ships that are not sinking arrive,” Rounds said.