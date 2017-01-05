Moving company: South Dakota, Vermont top destinations in US

United Van Lines has tracked customer state-to-state migration for the past 40 years. For 2016, South Dakota was the state with the highest percentage of inbound moves, which the suburban St. Louis-based company says is part of a trend of retirees moving to states in the Northwest.

Oregon had been No. 1 the previous three years and dropped to third. Vermont was second, Idaho fourth and South Carolina fifth.

Many Southern and Western states had more people moving in than moving out, while several Northeastern states saw high rates of outbound moves.

States with the highest percentage of outbound moves were, in order, New Jersey, Illinois, New York, Connecticut and Kansas.