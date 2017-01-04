For the past two years the South Dakota Department of Game, Fish, and Parks has issued a permit allowing the police to harvest the deer. The permits were issued after annual deer counts, analysis of deer-vehicle collision data, and public input.

In 2015, 30 deer were killed in southeastern Sioux Falls. In 2016, 45 deer were removed from southeastern and northeastern Sioux Falls.

This year, the city has requested a permit for the removal of 50 deer, which will be removed from both the southeastern and northeastern portions of Sioux Falls.

During 2016, 139 deer were killed after being struck by cars on city roadways. This past fall, deer counts indicate a slight decline in the deer population in southeastern Sioux Falls, while deer populations in northeast area still remain high.

Police officers have completed additional training specific to deer removal. The meat from harvested deer will be donated to area food banks. Through the assistance of Sportsmen Against Hunger, more than 1,200 pounds. of deer meat were donated to local food banks in 2016.