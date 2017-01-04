According to the U.S. Attorney’s office in South Dakota, an officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety was on patrol in Kyle last Tuesday night when he had a brief conversation with a man when, at some point during the encounter, the man drew a firearm on the officer, said the U.S. attorney’s report. In turn, the officer drew his own firearm and fired at least three rounds, hitting the man and causing his death.

Other officers arrived on scene to find the first officer rendering aid to the man. It was subsequently determined the man was in possession of two 9-millimeter caliber firearms, a quantity of methamphetamine, and 200 to 300 rounds of ammunition, said the report.

The FBI was immediately notified with agents quickly beginning an investigation into the facts and circumstances of the shooting. That investigation is ongoing and an autopsy of the victim was scheduled.

Pending the results of the investigation, the officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.