Nonprofit: Westerhuis took $21K for college savings accounts

The American Indian Institute for Innovation says in court documents that the organization believes it will unearth "many more" instances of Scott Westerhuis acquiring property with the nonprofit's money.

The documents are part of proceedings over Westerhuis' estate.

The nonprofit had previously identified "inappropriate" purchases in a separate civil case, including payments into an education savings account for Westerhuis' children. An attorney for the nonprofit didn't immediately return a request for comment.

Westerhuis shot his wife, Nicole Westerhuis, and their four children, then set fire to their home and killed himself in 2015. Authorities believe the couple stole more than $1 million before their deaths.