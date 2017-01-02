Kennel owner charged, 75 animals seized

The Rapid City Journal reports deputies say they found dead puppies, kennels piled with feces and animals without food or water. The deputies and animal control officers removed 75 animals; including 48 dogs, 12 cats and 15 rabbits. A hen pheasant was also removed.

The animals are being cared for at Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City. Authorities say Gibson's kennel license was revoked in February after county inspectors found problems with the operation.

A call to Gibson for comment went unanswered.