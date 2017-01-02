Kennel owner charged, 75 animals seized
RAPID CITY (AP) — A South Dakota kennel owner is charged with 37 counts of mistreating animals.
Sheriff's deputies were sent Janell Gibson's property in Pennington County earlier this month. Deputy Cory Dressler wrote in a report that the smell inside a barn on the property near Wall was "wretched and almost unbearable."
The Rapid City Journal reports deputies say they found dead puppies, kennels piled with feces and animals without food or water. The deputies and animal control officers removed 75 animals; including 48 dogs, 12 cats and 15 rabbits. A hen pheasant was also removed.
The animals are being cared for at Humane Society of the Black Hills in Rapid City. Authorities say Gibson's kennel license was revoked in February after county inspectors found problems with the operation.
A call to Gibson for comment went unanswered.