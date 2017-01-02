Standing Rock Sioux seek government storm recovery help
FORT YATES, N.D. (AP) — The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is seeking federal and state help to recover from a winter storm.
The tribe has issued a disaster declaration, asking for financial assistance from the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs and other agencies to help it deal with disruptions of business and transportation due to the Christmas Day storm.
The National Weather Service says 8-12 inches of snow fell in the Fort Yates area during the most recent storm. To date, approximately 40 inches of snow has fallen in the area.
Standing Rock emergency manager Elliott Ward tells the Bismarck Tribune the snowplows have been unable to keep up with all the snow and that roads on the reservation are bad. The declaration says a significant amount of livestock was lost in the storm.