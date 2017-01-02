Deadwood backs expansion of Cadillac Jack's Gaming Resort

Infrastructure work for the four-story, 108-room Tru Hotel by Hilton is expected to begin in January after the City Commission approved a $2 million financing plan.

The commission awarded RCS Construction of Rapid City a $3.1 million contract for improvements that will include replacing a water main, upgrading sewers and adding a pedestrian bridge spanning Whitewood Creek, city planner Bob Nelson Jr. told the Rapid City Journal.

The city's financing plan will cover $2 million of the total costs, while Liv Hospitality, which owns Cadillac Jack's and nine other hotels in the Black Hills, will pay the rest.

Liv Hospitality CEO Caleb Arceneaux said the Deadwood expansion signifies his company's confidence in the former gold camp's future.

"Deadwood owns a special slice of American history; after all, we have been the life of the party since 1876," Arceneaux said.

The new hotel will be built south of the existing Cadillac Jack's hotel, casino and restaurant.

"Gaming consumers' tastes are changing," Arceneaux said. "They want a more impactful experience that creates memories, not just a slot machine. We're allocating much of the main floor space to food and beverage and entertainment outlets that will be very appealing and very unique to Deadwood."

The hotel is expected to open in May 2018, depending on weather, Arceneaux said.

Mayor Chuck Turbiville predicted the project may change the way Deadwood lodging proprietors operate.

"Some will look at it as additional competition, but it's a notification to everyone to be more competitive, to take a hard look at their businesses and what they are providing," Turbiville said. "Some may realize it's time to up their game."