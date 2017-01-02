Sioux Falls councilors want time to review board decisions

Some parks projects, for instance, never get in front of the council, like last summer's planned Terrace Park improvements that were killed by the board of historic preservation just days before work was set to start. The problem, according to councilors Christine Erickson and Rex Rolfing, is that only the people who attend an advisory board's monthly meeting are privy to details of each project.

Erickson and Rolfing have proposed a measure requiring those proceedings to be recorded and posted to the city's website within three days, the Argus Leader reports.

"We have been talking about this for well over a year since I've been on the council," Erickson said. "Simply what this does is allow us a couple of days to walk through the process, for us as councilors, to do our due diligence and knowing what the dialogue and conversation was at the parks board meeting."

City Hall's Central Services Department, responsible for the multi-media arm of Sioux Falls municipal government, already has the capability to record and broadcast meetings. Carnegie Town Hall is equipped to televise meetings held there, as is the case for City Council meetings streamed in real time on the City Link channel.

Longtime parks board member Pat Lloyd said that while an audio recorder is usually rolling at parks board meetings already, posting it online would boost transparency for members of the public, as well as city councilors interested in what goes on at parks meetings. But the changes won't be of much consequence to how the meetings are conducted, she said.

"I can't imagine it's going to change a darn thing other than maybe it will be easier for people to find," Lloyd said. "I think it is a benefit to the public, for anyone that wants to know what's going on."