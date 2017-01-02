Search
    Suspect arrested in Rapid City homicide; victim identified

    By Associated Press Today at 3:38 p.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — Rapid City police have arrested a suspect in a New Year's Day homicide.

    Authorities say the 26-year-old Rapid City man is a suspect in the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Juan Legarda Jr., of Rapid City, about 2 a.m. Sunday.

    Officers who responded to the disturbance found three injured people. Legarda was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other two were taken to a hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

    The suspect was arrested on murder and aggravated assault counts as well as unrelated warrants. Formal charges were pending.

