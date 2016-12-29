Officer shoots, kills man in Kyle; FBI investigation ongoing

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says that an FBI investigation into the Tuesday shooting in Kyle is ongoing. Authorities didn't immediately identify those involved.

Authorities say the officer with the Oglala Sioux Tribe Department of Public Safety was on patrol when he encountered the man. After a brief conversation, officials say the man drew a gun on the officer, who took out his own gun and fired at least three rounds.

Authorities say the man had two firearms, methamphetamine and between 200 and 300 rounds of ammunition.

The officer has been put on paid administrative leave while the FBI investigation continues.