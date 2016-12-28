Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    101-year-old manufacturer moving from original location

    By Associated Press Today at 12:27 p.m.

    SIOUX FALLS (AP) — A concrete products manufacturer with a deep history has plans to build a $19 million plant in Sioux Falls.

    City documents say Gage Brothers Concrete Products plans to construct a 230,000-square-foot building to house manufacturing operations, a carpentry shop, administrative offices and employee spaces.

    Gage Brothers makes precast concrete panels, monuments and other products. The Argus Leader says the company is currently located at the same location it was founded in 1915.

    Childhood friends William Gage and Harold Gabel started the business by pouring concrete sidewalks.

    Explore related topics:NewsstateGage Brothers Concrete ProductsSioux Falls
    Advertisement
    randomness