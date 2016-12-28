101-year-old manufacturer moving from original location

City documents say Gage Brothers Concrete Products plans to construct a 230,000-square-foot building to house manufacturing operations, a carpentry shop, administrative offices and employee spaces.

Gage Brothers makes precast concrete panels, monuments and other products. The Argus Leader says the company is currently located at the same location it was founded in 1915.

Childhood friends William Gage and Harold Gabel started the business by pouring concrete sidewalks.