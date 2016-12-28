Man arrested in apparent homicide at Rapid City motel

Authorities say the 33-year-old man from Rapids City was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail.

Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

A police statement says the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of blunt force trauma.

The man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.