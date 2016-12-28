Man arrested in apparent homicide at Rapid City motel
RAPID CITY (AP) — Police in Rapid City have a suspect under arrest in an apparent homicide at a motel.
Authorities say the 33-year-old man from Rapids City was arrested Tuesday afternoon. He is being held in the Pennington County Jail.
Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. The 61-year-old man was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.
A police statement says the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of blunt force trauma.
The man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.