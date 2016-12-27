Search
    Police investigate apparent homicide at Rapid City motel

    By Associated Press Today at 11:45 a.m.

    RAPID CITY (AP) — Police in Rapid City are investigating an apparent homicide after a 61-year-old man was found dead in a motel room.

    Police were dispatched to the Stardust Motel about 3 a.m. Tuesday on a report of an unconscious man. He was pronounced dead at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

    A police statement says the preliminary investigation indicates the man died of blunt force trauma.

    The man's name is being withheld until his family can be notified.

    Police are still investigating.

