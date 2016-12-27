Nearly 14,000 South Dakota customers remain without power

And the cooperative association says it could take several days before power is restored everywhere.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard declared a state of emergency that will help facilitate the movement of out-of-state crews into South Dakota to aid with power restoration.

The association said in an update Tuesday morning that 25 workers from Iowa and 10 workers from Minnesota will begin arriving at the hardest-hit cooperatives on Tuesday. That's in addition to 40 workers from eight in-state cooperatives who started arriving at five hard-hit cooperatives on Monday.

Interstate 90 reopened across South Dakota on Monday, but slippery conditions persist on several other highways.