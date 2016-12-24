Northern State University science building approved

The university has received a $15 million anonymous donation toward the project that will cost at least $25 million, the Aberdeen American News reported. The regents approved a total of $27 million for the project, which is what the cost of the building might increase to over time.

"We're very excited about this opportunity to leverage this gift," NSU President Tim Downs said.

He added that the new building will help the university "affirm and further affirm the excellence at Northern and how Northern can be seen as a catalyst for advancing science education."

Plans call for the science building to be built on the north edge of campus where the football practice field is currently located. The building will be either L- or 7-shaped and have 50,000 feet over two stories. It'll feature 4,200 square feet of classroom space and 13,000 square feet of lab space.

The university's vice president of finance and administration, Veronica Paulson, said the building will be very welcoming and serve as a focal point on campus.

Legislative approval is needed before construction can begin.