Woman pleads not guilty in slaying on Pine Ridge Reservation

Thirty-year-old Tiffanee Garnier is accused of having knowledge of the slaying of Vincent Brewer III on Oct. 16 and not reporting it to authorities. She allegedly helped his assailants flee the scene.

U.S. Attorney Randolph Seiler says Garnier is set for trial in mid-February. She faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

Garnier also goes by the name Tiffanee Alford.