Trials set for 2 suspects in child killing on reservation
ABERDEEN (AP) — Trials have been scheduled for a man and woman accused of killing the woman's 5-year-old daughter on the South Dakota side of the Standing Rock Indian Reservation.
Desarae Makes Him First and Matthew St. Pierre are charged with first-degree murder, assault and child abuse in the October killing.
Court documents show that St. Pierre is scheduled for trial in Aberdeen beginning Feb. 6. Makes Him First is to stand trial beginning April 17.
Both suspects face life in prison if convicted.