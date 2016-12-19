1st trial of North Dakota pipeline protesters postponed

Ten people charged with disorderly conduct during the protests were scheduled for a joint misdemeanor trial Monday. But the Bismarck Tribune reports after prospective jurors were convened, it was announced shortly before 11 a.m. that the trial would be postponed.

The defendants were arrested Aug. 11 after they allegedly pushed through law enforcement lines or police tape to access a construction site.

Ross Munns, assistant court administrator for the region, says 65 potential jurors were called to fill the six-person jury.

The defendants are from nine states, including North Dakota, South Dakota, Oregon and Hawaii.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department says more than 570 people have been arrested in connection with the protests.