Sioux Falls downtown building collapse leaves legal issues

The Argus Leader reports that lawyers and experts were on hand Friday to inspect the site and draw their own conclusions about what caused the Dec. 2 collapse, which killed construction worker Ethan McMahon and trapped Emily Fodness for three hours.

The various investigations will determine who is responsible, and in turn liable, for the damages. Insurance investigators will determine a cause as well as whether those causes are covered under the various policies.

Mark O'Leary, a lawyer representing the construction company, Hultgren Construction, declined to comment on the issue.