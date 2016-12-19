Standing Rock considers creating tribal utilities commission

Tribal Chairman Dave Archambault II tells The Bismarck Tribune the battle over the Dakota Access pipeline near the reservation has shown flaws in federal and state law pertaining to tribal consultation and input on infrastructure projects — something he feels a tribal utilities commission could rectify.

Archambault says the commission would have authorities over all utilities infrastructure. He says the creation of a commission wouldn't rule out the possibility of crude oil pipelines on the reservation, despite the opposition to the Dakota Access pipeline.

Archambault says the tribe would first need to create a regulatory code before forming a commission. Once written, the new code must garner tribal member feedback for 30 days.