Volunteer group helps stranded drivers on reservations

She sent a text message asking for help and hoped it would get delivered, given the poor cellphone service. Three men showed up about 20 minutes later to pull her car back on the road — an endeavor that took 45 minutes.

Those men are among 10 ex-officers or prison guards volunteering this winter to help stranded motorists and emergency vehicles on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud Indian Reservations. These self-proclaimed road guardians help tow vehicles, deliver fuel, change tires, provide traffic control at crash scenes and perform several other duties during a season when the lives of stranded motorists could be at risk.

And it's all free of charge.

"I probably would've ended up with pneumonia," Little Moon said of the possibility of walking home during this month's car trouble. "I know you're not supposed to walk in those conditions."

Jerrold Mesteth, a resident of the Pine Ridge community of Porcupine, was moved to start helping drivers after he was stranded for hours more than two years ago after a midnight shift. Mesteth said several vehicles drove past, but nobody stopped to help. Weeks later, he bought a pickup truck, a tow chain and jugs of gas.

In this sprawling expanse of badlands on the South Dakota-Nebraska border, most people live paycheck to paycheck — if there's even a paycheck. Federal statistics put the poverty rate around 50 percent and the unemployment rate at least 20 percent.

Very few can afford a AAA membership or pay for a tow truck service. It's also not uncommon for people to pool money for a few gallons of gas to make it to a hospital or another destination.

"To get towed out here by any of these businesses, it can cost you anywhere from $150 to $300," Little Moon said. "Nobody has that kind of money, and these guys actually do it for free. If you have something, you give it to them, and they really appreciate it, but they don't charge you."

Mesteth said winter is the busiest time of the year for the road guardians, who have a Facebook page with a phone number that stranded drivers can call or text. They are contacted by emergency services sometimes and given the coordinates of motorists who called 911 asking for road-side assistance. And they also help drivers they encounter while they are out on the road.

Mesteth said the group has collected spare tires to bring while responding. The group uses their own vehicles to assist others, though Mesteth said they are "trying to save up" for a tow truck.