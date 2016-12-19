Suspect in slaying on Pine Ridge Reservation in custody

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for second-degree murder against 26-year-old Thomas Brewer after the slaying of Shawn Stevens on Nov. 30.

The FBI earlier this month included Brewer on its most-wanted list. Rapid City and Pennington County officers acting on a tip arrested Brewer on Friday at a Rapid City hotel.

Court documents don't list an attorney for Brewer, nor do they list his initial court hearing.