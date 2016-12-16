Authorities search for suspect in Brookings kidnapping

The Brookings County Sheriff's Office says the 20-year-old allegedly fired a gunshot that hit the 17-year-old's vehicle after forcing the teenager off the road during a car chase early Tuesday, then struck the teen in the face with the gun.

The older man then allegedly took the teen away from the scene and later released him at a Sioux Falls gas station.

The sheriff's office says the suspect and victim knew one another. An arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect.