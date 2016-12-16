Police look for kidnappers in bizarre Rapid City case
RAPID CITY (AP) — Rapid City police are looking for two men they say kidnapped two other men outside of a convenience store at gunpoint, forced them into the trunk of their own car, then requested their help pushing the car out of a ditch when it became stuck.
Authorities say the two victims were able to flee and contact police upon being let out of the trunk. Police don't know what the suspects planned to do with the men they abducted.
The incident happened in the early morning hours of Dec. 3. Police didn't release details until they could verify the kidnapping account was accurate.
Authorities recovered the vehicle in Meade County but are still searching for the kidnappers.