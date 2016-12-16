Third bighorn sheep in Deadwood herd dies of pneumonia

The Rapid City Journal reports that other bighorns have died in recent weeks, and one official says the positive tests are a "big concern."

The South Dakota Game, Fish & Parks regional wildlife manager Trenton Haffley says the department received test results from the Washington Animal Disease and Diagnostic Laboratory on Tuesday that confirmed the most recent bighorn death was from mycoplasma ovi-pneumonia. The deadly bacterial disease is often the primary cause of pneumonia in sheep.

The bighorn was euthanized on Nov. 7 after being found near U.S. Highway 85. Since then, at least two bighorns from the herd have died. The department is waiting on results from the same laboratory.