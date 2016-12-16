Rapid City man gets 20 years for assault on jail guard
RAPID CITY (AP) — A Rapid City man has been sentenced to 20 years in custody for assaulting a guard at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center.
Eighteen-year-old Nateo Bordeaux was accused of attacking guard Robert Luedtke during an escape attempt in July 2015 that involved two other inmates.
Bordeaux was only 17 years old at the time but was charged as an adult. He pleaded guilty but mentally ill to aggravated assault against a law officer.
Authorities say Luedtke is still recovering from his injuries and has retired from the center.