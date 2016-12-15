Governor's group charts course to fight growing meth use

The recommendations released Thursday include establishing an interstate law enforcement task force to fight drug trafficking, revising state law to allow authorities to wiretap cellphones and boosting incentives for offenders to complete drug treatment.

The group's report says that between fiscal years 2014 and 2015, drug arrests grew 20 percent, while meth-related arrests jumped 40 percent.

Officials also recommended increasing training for prosecutors and coordinating meth-prevention programs. Daugaard says the policy recommendations represent the state's next steps to fight the "meth epidemic."

He says officials must concentrate on stopping meth from entering the state, keeping people from using it and helping those who are addicted become sober.