Judge's move putting ethics law on hold eases event worries

Circuit Judge Mark Barnett last week issued a preliminary injunction, delaying the law's implementation while a court challenge moves forward.

The judge's decision puts on hold a provision limiting gifts from lobbyists to $100 annually for lawmakers. The regulation had spurred hesitation over whether such events should be held and whether lawmakers should attend.

Incoming House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says the judge's decision means there won't be "dire consequences" if lawmakers decide to attend functions. Sen. Brock Greenfield, a top Republican, says that lawmakers can now resume normal activities.

Barnett's decision could be appealed to the state Supreme Court.