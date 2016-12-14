The Drug Control Fund is funded by drug forfeiture monies to be used for enforcement in drug control and apprehension purposes. The award money distributed for this most recent cycle totaled $394,509.91.

"The Drug Control Fund helps law enforcement to better protect communities by funding local programs with monies seized from drug arrests. We are funding a number of requests including several for body worn cameras to assist agencies throughout the state to improve their levels of public trust and improve public safety," said Jackley.

Below are the list of area agencies and their awards: Chamberlain Police Department, $7,600, K9 replacement; McCook County Sheriff's Office, $15,887, for body worn cameras.