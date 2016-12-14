Warden of South Dakota women's prison announces retirement
PIERRE (AP) — The warden of South Dakota's state women's prison in Pierre has announced her retirement.
Brenda Hyde has worked at the lockup since it opened in 1997. She's been the top official there since October 2009.
The state Corrections Department has appointed an interim warden. Brent Fluke is an associate warden at the Mike Durfee State Prison in Springfield. He previously served as unit manager of the Rapid City Community Work Center.