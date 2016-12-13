Report: 25K in S.D. could have Medicaid access if expanded

As part of a comprehensive overview of the impact of the ACA, also known as Obamacare, HHS reported Tuesday that an estimated 25,000 South Dakotans could acquire health insurance if the state expands Medicaid coverage. The report also noted 3,000 more South Dakotans could gain access for all of their needed care, 3,600 fewer residents would struggle to pay medical bills and 30 deaths would be avoided.

Despite the data included in the report, Gov. Dennis Daugaard said in November he would scrap his pursuit of Medicaid expansion during the 2017 legislative session.

Daugaard's decision to cancel his intentions to work toward expanding the health coverage program for low-income and disabled people was announced after a meeting with Vice President-elect Mike Pence. In a statement released last month, Daugaard said he and Pence discussed the next presidential administration's plan to repeal or reform the ACA, a discussion that cooled Daugaard's hope to expand Medicaid.

With President-elect Donald Trump's administration poised to repeal the ACA, Tuesday's report from HHS highlighted a wide array of benefits provided by the act.

Since the ACA was enacted in 2010, 19,000 South Dakotans have gained health coverage and the uninsured rate has fallen by 18 percent, according to the report. And, the report said, as many as 345,932 South Dakotans with pre-existing health conditions can no longer be denied coverage or charged at a higher rate.

In a statement released with the report, Health and Human Services Secretary Sylvia M. Burwell said it's important to look back at the first six years of the ACA as the "nation debates changes to the health care system." And, she said, South Dakotans are better off with the act.

"Whether South Dakotans get coverage through an employer, Medicaid, the individual market or Medicare, they have better health coverage and care today as a result of the ACA," Burwell said.

According to the report, 24,578 South Dakotans are covered through the ACA-established health insurance marketplace, and 22,005 moderate- or middle-income South Dakotans receive tax credits averaging $307 per month to assist in acquiring health coverage.

In preparation for the possible repeal or reform of Obamacare — an act South Dakota's three congressional delegates have all spoken in opposition to since its enactment — Burwell made a case in favor of the act.

"Millions of Americans with all type of coverage have a stake in the future of health reform," Burwell said. "We need to build on our progress and continue to improve health care access, quality and affordability, not move our system backward."

Despite President Barack Obama's administration continuing to promote the ACA, South Dakota's delegates have long called for health care reform.

Last year, U.S. Sen. John Thune said the ACA didn't reduce health care costs. He also said a majority of Americans disapprove of the law. U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds and U.S. Rep. Kristi Noem have also called for the repeal of Obamacare, with Rounds predicting a repeal on the ACA could reach Trump's desk shortly after the inauguration.