Attorney general's office pushes to save parts of ethics law

Attorney General Marty Jackley's office and the law's sponsors asked the court in legal filings to save provisions including lower caps on campaign contributions and tougher lobbying regulations.

They say those provisions can remain in effect by themselves without portions of the law deemed unconstitutional by the court.

Circuit Judge Mark Barnett last week issued a preliminary injunction, delaying the entire law's implementation at the request of Republican lawmakers and others who filed a lawsuit against the state challenging it.

Barnett ruled an ethics commission, public campaign funding and legislator gift limitations may be unconstitutional.