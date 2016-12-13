Dewey County sheriff releases new site of wild horse auction

Dewey County Sheriff Les Mayer had said last week that he wouldn't disclose the new location until a few days before the Dec. 20 sale. The Rapid City Journal reports that he changed course this week.

The horses are from a Lantry-area ranch operated by the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros. Authorities seized the facility's animals in October after a state veterinarian found they were being neglected and a former ranch employee said they were being starved to death.

Society President Karen Sussman has denied wrongdoing.