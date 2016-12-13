Dewey County sheriff releases new site of wild horse auction
RAPID CITY (AP) — The sale of about 600 wild horses seized from a troubled sanctuary in north-central South Dakota will be held in Faith, after a sale in Philip was called off due to the auction there allegedly being harassed and threatened.
Dewey County Sheriff Les Mayer had said last week that he wouldn't disclose the new location until a few days before the Dec. 20 sale. The Rapid City Journal reports that he changed course this week.
The horses are from a Lantry-area ranch operated by the International Society for the Protection of Mustangs and Burros. Authorities seized the facility's animals in October after a state veterinarian found they were being neglected and a former ranch employee said they were being starved to death.
Society President Karen Sussman has denied wrongdoing.